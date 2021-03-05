Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $114.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $94.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $493.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.36 million, with estimates ranging from $578.40 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Rapid7 stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

