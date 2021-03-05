Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 932.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 accounts for about 0.8% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned about 1.92% of Rapid7 worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $73,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. 17,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,650. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

