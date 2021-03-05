Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Rapids has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $685,275.23 and $1,624.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

