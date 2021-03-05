RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 170,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 141,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.03.
About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.
