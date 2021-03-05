Rarible 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53.47 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and $53.47 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 103.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $28.67 or 0.00059654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.03 or 0.00472369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00083638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.00465203 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

