Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post sales of $86.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.57 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $129.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $384.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $434.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $398.00 million, with estimates ranging from $348.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

RTLR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

