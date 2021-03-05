Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,709.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $5,709.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00463028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00076609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00463771 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

