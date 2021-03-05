Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $47,040.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00465839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00459021 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

