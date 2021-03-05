Ravencoin (RVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178.50 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $178.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00463996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00069347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,270,430,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

