Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $6.51 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00013370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $73.41 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00464935 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.