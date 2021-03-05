Raymond James Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Underperform

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SENS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $904.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Senseonics by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.