Raymond James Raises Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target to $10.00

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 270.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

