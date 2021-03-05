Raymond James Reiterates C$0.25 Price Target for Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) received a C$0.25 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 55.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.29.

TSE ATH traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,161,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,312. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

