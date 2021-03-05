Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

VFF stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 792,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,458. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -365.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.77.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Insiders sold a total of 189,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,044 in the last three months.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.