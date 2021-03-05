Raymond James Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Target Price to C$19.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

