Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 717,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 604,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $616.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 705,155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 276,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

