Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Raytheon Technologies worth $184,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

RTX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,570. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.