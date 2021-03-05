RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the January 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 3,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

