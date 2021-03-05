RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the January 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
