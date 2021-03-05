Rdi Reit (LON:RDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.88

Rdi Reit P.L.C. (LON:RDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.88 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 123.40 ($1.61). Rdi Reit shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,443,963 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £464.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Rdi Reit Company Profile (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rdi Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rdi Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.