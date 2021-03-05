Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $19.70 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $79.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $13.31 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $735.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.