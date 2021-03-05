Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.48

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.48 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.23 ($0.43). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.43), with a volume of 197,982 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £58.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.48.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.