Realio Network (RIO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $288,790.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $288,790.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00463084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00076900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00465117 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

