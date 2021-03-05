Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading 12.1% Higher

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.68. 2,294,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,628,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

