RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will report $305.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.20 million and the highest is $306.30 million. RealPage posted sales of $277.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RP stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

