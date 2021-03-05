Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $122.00 to $167.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $122.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

2/9/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

1/9/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

1/5/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

