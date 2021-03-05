Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Metro AG (B4B3.F) (B4B3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR: B4B3) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €11.00 ($12.94). The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Metro AG has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.79.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.