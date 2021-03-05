Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

2/6/2021 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $325.00.

1/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $325.00.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $249.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

