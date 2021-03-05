Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MannKind (MNKD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD):

3/5/2021 – MannKind had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company's dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company's MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. "

2/26/2021 – MannKind had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $6.50.

2/25/2021 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

2/24/2021 – MannKind had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – MannKind had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

MNKD opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MannKind by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

