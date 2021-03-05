Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

3/1/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

1/20/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

1/4/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.15 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

