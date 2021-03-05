Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE: SMU.UN):

  • 2/22/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.50.
  • 2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$15.00.
  • 2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$13.50.
  • 2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

In related news, Director Paul Dykeman acquired 9,745 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,485.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,641,111 shares in the company, valued at C$21,974,476.29.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.