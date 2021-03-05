Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE: SMU.UN):

2/22/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.50.

2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

2/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

In related news, Director Paul Dykeman acquired 9,745 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,485.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,641,111 shares in the company, valued at C$21,974,476.29.

