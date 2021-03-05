Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN):

3/4/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $34.00.

2/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $31.00.

1/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00.

1/4/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

URBN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

