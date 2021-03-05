RED (RED) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $664,042.54 and $28,823.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00372862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

