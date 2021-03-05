Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. 21,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,206. The stock has a market cap of $513.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

