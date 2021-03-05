Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 36877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $561.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

