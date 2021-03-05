Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,592 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,324% compared to the average volume of 182 put options.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. 21,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,206. The stock has a market cap of $513.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.