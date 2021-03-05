Redd Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,207.13 or 0.99993894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088883 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010449 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

