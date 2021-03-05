RedFOX Labs Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $183.06 million and $2.06 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00248473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00089666 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

