RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce sales of $26.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.71 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,580.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $68.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $72.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.99 million, with estimates ranging from $114.21 million to $172.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of RDHL opened at $7.50 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $181,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

