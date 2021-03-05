reflect.finance Price Reaches $1.29 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $12.21 million and $307,074.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.00462271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00082592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00462692 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,802 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.