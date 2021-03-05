Regal Beloit (RBC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC):

2/22/2021 – Regal Beloit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit's fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4% and 6.5%, respectively. The company is likely to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives, reorganization actions (80/20), cost-saving measures and supply-chain efforts. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders handsomely boosts its strength. For first-quarter 2021, the company predicts earnings of $1.55-$1.75 per share, suggesting 26% (at the mid-point) growth year over year. However, the company’s exposure to international markets and persistent forex woes as well as adverse impacts of divestitures is a concern. Moreover, weakness across general industrial and alternative energy end markets might affect the top line in the near term. In the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have underperformed the industry.”

2/17/2021 – Regal Beloit was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Regal Beloit had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $167.00.

2/17/2021 – Regal Beloit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $145.00.

2/16/2021 – Regal Beloit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

1/14/2021 – Regal Beloit was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

Get Regal Beloit Co alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.