Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regency Centers by 108.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 208.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

