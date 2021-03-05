Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,409 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.45, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

