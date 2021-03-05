Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.04

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.04 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 76.55 ($1.00). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 2,466,378 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £343.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

