Remme Hits Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Remme has a market cap of $4.48 million and $132,183.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Remme has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

