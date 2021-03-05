Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,909,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 652.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Micron Technology worth $252,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,450,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

