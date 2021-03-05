Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 233.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of NetEase worth $377,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 40,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,102. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

