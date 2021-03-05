Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 5,241,900 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. 626,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,980,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

