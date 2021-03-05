Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $465,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

