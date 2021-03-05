Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $260,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. 280,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,524. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.