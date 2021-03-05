Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 875,875 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $1,084,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 517 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock valued at $45,528,294. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $12.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,641. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

